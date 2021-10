River’s cross country team continues to put up good times this season.

Mara Beard kept that streak alive Tuesday, Sept. 21 during the Mid-Ohio Valley League Championships at the Hannibal Locks and Dam.

Beard won the high school girls’ race in 20:41, a new season best.

Camryn Caldwell was third in 21:47.

Also for River, Mallory Brake won the junior high girls’ race.